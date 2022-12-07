The complainant told the health department that the general manager was aware of the issue but had not taken care of it.

WALKER, Mich — The Kent County Health Department is investigating after a video circulated online appeared to show bugs at the Popeyes Chicken restaurant on Alpine Avenue.

An inspector with the health department visited the store on Monday, July 11 to complete an inspection after the Facebook video showed black worms crawling on the walls and the floor.

A health inspector did not find any pests during the visit on Monday, according to the health department's report.

The inspector spoke with the manager who said they were aware of the complaint and explained that something spilled behind a locked door more than two months ago, which attracted pests.

The store manager told the inspector that a pest control company was called in to clean immediately.

During Monday's visit, the inspector reported that the locked door was clean and had no pests nearby. The inspector also checked the drains and other entrances and found no pests.

The walk-in cooler and food did not appear to have any pests either.

The health department has asked for the restaurant's sanitarian reports to be sent to them for further review and no further action will be taken.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to Popeyes for comment but has not yet heard back.

