Video shows Grand Rapids police rush to save gunshot victims

Officers Andrew Smith and Laura Saxton took action and put the shooting victim in their cruiser rather than waiting for an ambulance.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released new video footage following a shooting that left four people injured. Three of them suffered minor injuries but one person suffered serious injuries.

The shooting happened on July 17 in the area of Cesar E. Chavez and Oakes Street SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom is crediting two police officers for their quick response, calling them "heroes".

He said Officers Andrew Smith and Laura Saxton took action and put the shooting victim in their cruiser rather than waiting for an ambulance.

“The heroic actions of Officer Andrew Smith and Officer Laura Saxton during an extremely chaotic and dangerous situation undoubtedly saved this man’s life,” said Winstrom.

The victim, who family has been identified to 13 ON YOUR SIDE as Kawaunn Mayhue, was critically injured after being shot in the head.

His mother, Kwasha Mayhue, told us back in July that her son remained hospitalized in the intensive care unit fighting for his life. Kwasha says Kawaunn is a father of two kids, ages 7 and 4.

“I have made the decision to release footage from body-worn cameras to show the bravery and selflessness Officer Smith and Officer Saxton showed that night. They did not hesitate," Winstrom said.

"They did not seek out or wait for permission. They knew what needed to be done and they acted to preserve life. And after they had transferred the victim to the care of emergency room personnel, they immediately returned to the scene to work alongside their fellow officers. I am honored to serve with them.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.