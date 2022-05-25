String of violent incidents Tuesday and Wednesday under investigation by Kent County law enforcement

Police are investigating six violent incidents that happened in Kent County between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Over the course of about six hours starting Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, there were six reports of violent incidents to police in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD), Kentwood Police Department and Walker Police Department are investigating these violent events.

The first incident took place at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday night when police responded to a report of an armed robbery on the 600 block of Leonard St. which resulted in shots being fired and no injuries, according to GRPD.

Just about 45 minutes later at 10:36 p.m. KCSO reported that they were investigating a homicide on the 6400 block of S Division St in Byron Township. Deputies say they found a 50-year-old man killed from gunshot wounds. KCSO says it appears to be a homicide that occurred during an attempted robbery of an ATM.

At 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night, GRPD reported an Audi SUV was stolen along the 700 block of S Division Ave. in Grand Rapids. GRPD says the stolen Audi is tied to an armed robbery that happened at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday along Ann St. Police say that the same Audi was used again in an armed robbery of a gas station at 28th St & East Paris in Kentwood 15 minutes later at 1:30 a.m.

GRPD says they later located the vehicle and began pursuit. Walker Police officers continued the pursuit after the vehicle left the City of Grand Rapids. Walker Police say they continued the pursuit until the Audi crashed along Alpine and 4 Mile.

A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were arrested after fleeing the crash on foot, according to police.

All the agencies involved in the incidents from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are working to identify if the events were related.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, you can call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.