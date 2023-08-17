Walker police searching for van involved in hit-and-run that severely injured motorcyclist

Police believe the suspect van is a dark-colored Ford Transit Connect that would have damage on the passenger side and a missing handle.

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a van believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist.

The crash happened on Aug. 4 around 9 p.m. Police say a motorcycle and van were both traveling southbound on Kenowa Avenue, with the van behind the motorcycle. The motorcycle attempted to make a left turn and the van passed the motorcycle, hitting it.

The driver of the motorcycle was severely injured and is still recovering.

Police say the van did not stop or slow down following the crash. Witnesses have described it as a dark-colored Ford work van. Investigators believe it is a Ford Transit Connect.

Police are looking for help in locating the suspect van. It would have damage on the passenger side and a missing handle.

Police are asking anyone who sees a van consistent with this description to contact Officer Bindus at 616-791-6831 or Officer Brown at 616-791-6382. Information can also be given at the department's Tip Line at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer.

Police are urging the driver of the van to turn themselves in.

"If you were the driver of the van, do the right thing and come forward," a post on the department's Facebook page reads.

The police also urges any business who may own the van or any repair shop who worked on a van that matches the description, to contact the department.

