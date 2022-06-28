Wayland man arrested for Monday night shooting incident

A 24-year-old Wayland man was arrested after an apparent shooting in the 3500 block of Windsor Woods.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Tuesday in relation to a shooting incident that occurred Monday night.

The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Windsor Woods, police said.

Wayland Police, Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Gun Lake Tribal Police officers responded to a 911 call and the suspect's vehicle was located and stopped.

A 9mm semi-automatic pistol was located in the suspect's vehicle and other evidence was located at the scene of the shooting, officers said.

The suspect has been charged with the shooting and other gun violations.

It is believed that the incident happened after a dispute between two parties and that it was not at random. Police also believe that there was only one shooter, who is now in custody.

The suspect's name is being withheld until their arraignment.

