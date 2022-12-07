Broadway Avenue wedding venue cited for discrimination by City of Grand Rapids

The citation was issued to Broadway Avenue LLC on Sept. 30 after multiple complaints of discrimination from residents to city officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A wedding venue in Grand Rapids has been cited for discrimination by the city after it refused to host LGBTQIA+ couples.

The citation was issued to Broadway Avenue LLC on Sept. 30 after multiple complaints of discrimination from residents to city officials.

The complaints stem from an Instagram post by the venue's owners in July, saying they will not host gay weddings based on their Christian beliefs.

The venue opened earlier this year after owners Hannah and Nick Natale bought the church in 2018 and spent the next several years renovating it. They say the controversial decision to not host LGBTQIA+ couples was made earlier this year before officially opening.

When asked about their decision back in July, owner Hannah Natale told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, "It's hard, but we stand by it. And we're not going to be changing our opinions based on what other people are wanting from us."

The City of Grand Rapids conducted an investigation into the complaints filed by residents and determined that the wedding venue violated the city's Human Rights Ordinance:

Section 9.968 - The Broadway Avenue LLC adopted, enforced, or employed a policy or requirement, or published, posted, broadcasted, or distributed an advertisement, sign notice, or solicitation which discriminates, or suggested, supported, or affirmed discrimination, in the provision of public accommodations.

The ordinance was originally adopted by a unanimous vote in 2019 by the city commission.

Broadway Avenue LLC has 10 days to respond to the city's citation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.