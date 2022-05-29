x
Investigations

Teen dies after playing with gun in GR; 3 injured in shooting

A 13-year-old has died after he was shot while playing with a gun and 3 others were injured in a separate shooting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot while playing with a gun and three adults were injured in separate incidents over the weekend.

Police say two 13-year-old's were playing with a gun unsupervised and one of them was shot around 10 p.m. at a home on Alpine Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot in the chest but police say the young victim did not survive. A suspect, a juvenile male, is in police custody while police investigate this death. 

A short time later, police responded to a shooting near Belknap Park at Cedar Street and Lafayette Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

Credit: Matt Main

Grand Rapids police say two people were sitting outside the balcony of a home when shots were fired, injuring two adults.

Police believe there was a disagreement between a group of people earlier in the day over a parking space prior to the shooting.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant and say they found evidence of gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.  

