West Michigan daycare license suspended due to alleged child abuse

PORTLAND, Mich. — A daycare in Portland, Michigan had its license suspended after an allegation of child abuse against one of the owners.

Christial and Dale Stairs had their licenses to run the daycare out of their home suspended by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) Tuesday, pending a hearing to completely revoke the license.

The suspension comes after an allegation by a parent that their child, who attended the daycare, was abused by Christial.

The notice of intent to revoke the license alleges that Christial "failed to provide appropriate care and supervision of children and is not suitable and conducive to the welfare of children."

The notice says that Christial sent a video of a crying child to their mother without making any attempt to soothe or comfort the child, grabbed the child by the arm to place them in a timeout, and used both hands to push the child flat on a changing table.

The parent had taken a picture of their child before and after their time at the daycare and found red marks, abrasions and scratches on the child's arms that were only visible in the photo after their time at the daycare, the document alleges.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, LARA decided that emergency action was required in immediately suspending the childcare license before a formal hearing to permanently revoke Stairs' license to run their daycare.

Christial Stairs is also facing a 4th Degree Child Abuse charge. She is due in court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 3.

You can read the full notice and allegations from LARA here.

