ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An attorney says his law firm is representing more than a dozen people in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case.
Three former Wolverine wrestlers plan to share their claims of abuse by the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson on Thursday morning, including Olympic wrestler Andy Hrovat, who was the first athlete to publicly accuse Anderson of inappropriate touching. Hrovat said last week the physician's reputation for such conduct was known among his teammate's in the 1990s.
The whistleblower whose complaints in 2018 triggered a university police investigation is expected to be at the news conference.
Dr. Robert Anderson, who died in 2008, is accused of assaulting patients and school athletes during medical exams. Anderson was the former director of University Health Service and athletic team physician. He worked at the university from 1968 to 2003.
It's not yet clear if University of Michigan will see the magnitude of lawsuits facing Ohio State, which are pending, and Michigan State, which settled for $500 million. Several men alleging sexual abuse by Anderson have retained law firms that are representing accusers who sued MSU and OSU, attorneys said Monday.
The university’s president has apologized to anyone who was harmed by Anderson and offered counseling services.
