GR Water Department looking into concerns about high bills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you live in Grand Rapids and pay a water bill, you may want to give it a closer look.

Residents are reporting abnormally high water bills and now, the city's water department is looking into those concerns.

Joe Velick, who lives in Grand Rapids, sent us a screenshot of his water bill for the last quarter, which shows a total of $459.20.

The City of Grand Rapids says with the abnormally dry conditions in May and June this year, customers should not be surprised to see higher water bills if they irrigate gardens and their lawn.

Velick tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE he only waters his plants and uses maybe three watering cans per day.

If you do not water your lawn or plants much and have a high water bill, the city says you may have a leak in your home somewhere.

Residents are encouraged to call 311 and make the city aware and consider hiring a plumber to check your home for a possible leak.

If a customer thinks they have an abnormally high water/sewer bill, they can start by calling the City at 311 to speak to a representative regarding their bill and usage.

The city says they have reached out to Velick to figure out the reason behind his increased bill.

