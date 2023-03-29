Docs: Lack of communication caused city of Wyoming to separate with fire chief

The city says the Chief was argumentative instead of taking accountability, had a lack of respect for leadership and didn't engage with the public safety team.

WYOMING, Mich — Newly released documents through the Freedom of Information Act explain why the city of Wyoming parted ways with its former fire Chief Brian Benett.

Documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE show Bennett was let go from the city after five years as the chief over his communication with Public Safety Chief Kim Koster, other staff members and city council members.

Bennett was given a verbal warning in October 2022 year for not communicating with city officials after a firefighter was injured while training.

In the letter, it states that Bennett knew a firefighter was injured but did not communicate that to city officials.

"We have talked numerous times in the past about the importance of communication, especially when it involves issues with our personnel," Koster said in the verbal warning.

The city also alleges Bennett was argumentative instead of taking accountability, had a lack of respect for leadership and did not engage with the public safety team.

His termination agreement includes six months of severance for a total of more than $53,000 and 6 months of insurance.

In the termination letter, Interim City Manager John McCarter said in part "I have decided that it is time to separate your employment with the city. We appreciate your contributions over the years, but your performance is not meeting the city's expectations."

The city went on to say that the city manager has every right to terminate Bennett's employment at any time for any reason.

