Woman killed after being hit by car on US-31 Thursday night

A woman who was walking on US-31 was hit and killed by a car Thursday night in Norton Shores.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A woman walking on US-31 was struck by a car and killed last night in Norton Shores.

The Fruitport Police Department and Norton Shores Police Department received reports of a woman walking on a roadway around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say they first had reports of her walking on Harvey St. near Sternberg, then later had a call saying she was walking towards US-31 from Sternberg.

Minutes after the report, a Norton Shores officer responded to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian on southbound US-31.

The officer found the woman dead in on the highway when he arrived.

The victim has not been identified by police.

It is unclear why she was walking in the road and police are investigating the crash.

The driver of the car who hit the woman has been identified, but police have not yet released that information.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call Silent Observer (231) 722-7463, Norton Shores Police Department (231) 733-2691 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.