GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A woman's boyfriend is in custody after she was shot and killed in Grand Rapids on Sunday night.

Police said that Mikeya Sheniece Day, 35, is the victim of the homicide.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, a resident on Hancock Street SE told police that a woman who was covered in blood was banging on the door. Just before the resident hung up with police, the woman, later identified as Day, left the area in a vehicle and arrived at a nearby hospital with her boyfriend.

Day's boyfriend, who came to the hospital with the victim, did not have any physical injuries and the vehicle was taken as evidence. Police arrested him while investigating the Day's death overnight.

Following the autopsy, Grand Rapids Police said that the Day's boyfriend is being held at Kent County Correctional Facility on a charge of open murder and other felonies.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is still reviewing the case, and police said official charges will be brought on Tuesday.

If you have any information that could further this investigation, GRPD is asking you call Det. Amanda Johnson at 616-456-4112, Det. Josh Cornell at 616-456-4459 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.