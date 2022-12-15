x
Wyoming Family Dollar robbed at knifepoint Thursday

The Family Dollar on 44th St. in Wyoming was robbed by a man with a knife Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.
Credit: WZZM

WYOMING, Mich. — No one was hurt after a Family Dollar was robbed Thursday morning by a man with a knife, Wyoming police confirm.

The robbery took place around 10 a.m. at the Family Dollar on 44th St. between Division Ave S and Buchanan Ave SW in Wyoming.

Police say that the suspect had a knife and obtained a small amount of cash from the robbery.

The suspect is described as wearing a red or burgundy hat with dark clothing and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

