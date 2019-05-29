WYOMING, Mich. - The Wyoming Police Department is looking for a suspect vehicle that may have been involved in a serious crash on Chicago Drive over the weekend.

A 16-year-old Godfrey Lee student was "gravely injured" according to an update from authorities. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the teen was engaged in reckless driving, perhaps even racing, another vehicle.

Investigators are trying to identify the second vehicle and driver. They provided surveillance photos and a generic photo of vehicle with a similar make and model. They are looking for an early 2000's Lexus GS 300.

Surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle that may have been involved in a serious weekend crash in Wyoming.

Courtesy of Wyoming Police Dept.

A similar vehicle to the one police are searching for that may have been apart of the serious crash at a New Beginnings in Wyoming on Sunday, May 26.

Courtesy of Wyoming Police Dept.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 26 around 1:15 p.m. The 16-year-old student was driving a Ford Mustang west on Chicago Drive when he lost control and hit a van.

Two people in the van were hurt and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The teen remains in very critical condition -- his name is not being released.

The Mustang was significantly damaged and there was also damage done to the New Beginnings restaurant in the area. Wyoming Police say parts of the Mustang flew off during the crash and hit the restaurant. One window was smashed, the table at a booth was broken and there is a hole in the restaurant's wall. According to Capt. James Maguffee, no one inside the restaurant was hurt.

The vehicle was registered to the teen's parent, and he had a level 1 license, meaning a parent or guardian over 21 years of age needed to be in the vehicle while he was inside -- but according to investigators, he was alone in the Mustang.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.