Wyoming detectives searching for dark-colored sedan in 18-year-old's killing

Law enforcement need your help finding a dark-colored Chevrolet Cavalier that was seen in the area when 18-year-old Kane Coronado was killed.

WYOMING, Mich. — Months after 18-year-old Kane Coronado was gunned down on Indian Mounds Drive, Wyoming Police Department Detectives are hoping someone knows something.

Kane Coronado, 18, was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022. Around 3 p.m. that Tuesday, Kane was shot in the neck, and died lying beside his beloved bike on Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming.

Investigators are asking for the communities help in locating a vehicle that was in the area around the time of the shooting.

The vehicle is described as a gray or silver 4-door Chevrolet Cavalier 2000-2005 model year. Investigators are asking anyone with information on this vehicle to contact Wyoming Police or Silent Observer.

Coronado is remembered as the 18-year-old who loved his friends and his bicycle. He was part of a bicycling group called the Big Rippers 616.

Wyoming Police have not made any arrests in connection to Kane's death, nor have they released any persons of interest. They said they did not recover any shell casings from the scene.

Friends and family are hoping a tip will lead to answers and justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Police Investigative Division at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

