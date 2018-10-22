WYOMING, Mich. - The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the suspicious death of 29-year-old Benjamin Lamar Coates a homicide. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety will continue to investigate.

Coates was found dead on Plaster Creek Boulevard SW between Division Avenue and Buchanan Avenue SW around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19.

Police have not released any details on how Coates died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety at 616-

530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or toll free at 1-866-774-2345.

