Wyoming man charged in fatal New Year's Day crash

Sarah J. Cantrell, 73, from Lake Station, IN died in a crash during the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming is facing several charges after his involvement in a fatal crash in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

The crash happened on Jan. 1 around 12:30 a.m. on I-94 in LaPorte County, Indiana.

Approximately three miles from the Michigan/Indiana border, a Chevrolet Cobalt traveling at high speeds sideswiped a Chevrolet Colorado, the Indiana State Police say.

The impact caused the Colorado to veer off the freeway, through a guardrail and travel down an embankment.

Sarah J. Cantrell, 73, from Lake Station, IN was found to be unresponsive when police arrived on the scene. She died at a South Bend Memorial Hospital while being treated for her injuries. She was the backseat passenger in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Robert J. Hinkle, 47, from Hobart, IN, and a front seat passenger were both treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, from Wyoming, MI was the driver of the Cobalt.

Police say that Morrissey's breath smelled like alcohol and he was asked to perform a field sobriety test. The officer at the scene also says he found evidence of recent drug use inside of the Cobalt.

Morrissey agreed to a blood draw for a certified chemical test for intoxication.

Morrissey was taken to LaPorte County Jail and was preliminarily charged with the following offenses:

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death- Level 4 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury- Level 5 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor

Minor Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage- Class C Misdemeanor

