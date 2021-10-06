x
Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of the crash that killed at least three.
Credit: AP
This aerial view taken Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, shows part of an Amtrak train that derailed in north-central Montana Saturday that killed multiple people and left others hospitalized, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two locomotives and 10 cars, when it left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

JOPLIN, Mont. — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday. 

The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two locomotives and 10 cars, when it left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday near Joplin, a town of about 200 people about 30 miles south of the Canadian border. 

Amtrak said the was carrying about 141 passengers and 16 crew members and had two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed. 

Five of the injured were taken to a hospital in Great Falls and another two were in a hospital in Kalispell.

Credit: AP
In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen people work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP)

