A new investment in GR signals economic recovery in Michigan, Whitmer reports

The expansion of MCPc, a global protection provider, is bringing investments and jobs to Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MCPc, a global data protection provider, is expanding in Grand Rapids, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday. Whitmer reports this investment is just another signifier Michigan is heading toward economic recovery.

The project is expected to create over a hundred jobs, including 28 high-tech opportunities, and generate a total private investment of $2.8 million for the city. The project is only the latest in a series of companies expanding or moving into West Michigan recently.

The company's new site will be located in the Madison Square neighborhood.

MCPc helps organizations prevent cyber-attacks and breaches in security on laptops, tablets, smartphones and IoT devices that their clients use on a daily basis. They service industries in Michigan, Ohio, Canada and the Netherlands.

The Cleveland-based company chose their new Grand Rapids location over a competing site in Indiana. Their decision was influenced by a $70,000 Jobs Ready Michigan grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund, given on a performance basis for companies expanding to Michigan.

The expansion project will also seek reimbursement for eligible environmental activities from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for $943,000.

Their expansion comes in the wake of multiple cyber-attacks across the nation. Notably, an attack last week targeted a vendor for the Republican National Convention.

MCPc is offering jobs varying from entry level positions to management and sales personnel. The company is also invested in training its employees, offering them opportunities for higher education and higher earning potential. To apply for a job or to learn more, visit their website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.