IONIA, Mich. — Stuart Nelson Hill, 48, of Portland died Friday morning while lodged at the Ionia County Jail.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said Hill told correctional officers just before 5 a.m. that he wasn't feeling well, so he was placed in a holding cell for observation.

The jail also contacted medical staff at that time.

By 5:30 a.m. when Hill received his breakfast, he collapsed to the floor.

The Sheriff's Office said correctional officers immediately called for EMS and started CPR and first aid by using an AED until paramedics arrived and took over the life saving measures.

While Hill was bring transported to the Sparrow Ionia Hospital, the paramedics continued to treat Hill. However, the measures were unsuccessful and Hill was pronounced dead.

The death is currently being investigated by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau with the Sparrow Lansing Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

Hill was lodged in the jail on March 19 on Friend of the Court warrants.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.