Irish on Ionia 2021 postponed, again

Irish on Ionia organizers plan to release an official 2022 date soon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Irish on Ionia organizers officially announced that the popular event is postponed for 2021. This is the second time the event has had to cancel due to COVID-19.

On the Irish on Ionia Facebook page, organizers of the event posted, "With tears in our eyes and with our saddest regard, we have to officially postpone Irish on Ionia 2021 ... Wherever you go and whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you."

The event organizers said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in relation to mass gatherings and the public health considerations of the City of Grand Rapids, they had no choice but to postpone again.

Irish on Ionia organizers are working cooperatively with the City of Grand Rapids and plan to release an official 2022 date soon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.