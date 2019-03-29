GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the same night President Donald Trump visited Grand Rapids, dozens of Grand Rapids residents shared their stories of the polarized state of the city.

Each person who chose to speak had five minutes to share how the Grand Rapids Police Department had affected their lives during two fact-finding sessions held by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. Thursday's sessions at the NAACP of Greater Grand Rapids came after two separate incidents earlier this month, involving GRPD stopping people of color. Both incidents were caught on video by bystanders and shared widely on social media. But, the issues that residents spoke of on March 29, dated much further back than the last month.

The MDCR's executive director Dr. Agustin V. Arbulu said their department can only investigative incidents that took place within the last 180 days, but he welcomed stories from the past.

"That begins to tell us where there are some patterns of entrenched discriminatory practices that are embedded within the Grand Rapids Police Department,' Arbulu said.

Arbulu said his department had already opened seven different investigations into allegations against GRPD, but he could not say when those began or what they pertained to.

"The systemic racism is so blatant now. This problem is so serious that we should have Van Andel Arena tonight," one speaker said.

One woman brought photos of her bruised and battered face, injuries she said she suffered at the hands of GRPD officers.

Lisa Brown, the mother of the man, who was punched dozens of times by an officer, played a video where her son can be heard telling officers he suffers from seizures as he was tased.

A number of those who came forward said they had not planned on speaking, but the severity of the issue had become too great to ignore.

One woman described the arrest of her son who has down syndrome. She said when she asked police if they noticed he had a disability, an officer told her that he 'had never seen a black man with down syndrome.'

A member of the Latino community urged community members to recognize the lack of Latinos in the crowd.

"They are terrified for what is happening in this city, and that's why many of them are not here," he said.

Larry A DeShane Jr., the center administrator at Grand Rapids Pride Center, said he had been invited to a meeting with law enforcement agents to discuss community relations back in 2017.

"I was told straight out that the perception problem was on our side, that it had nothing to do with reality," DeShane Jr. said.

"I expect a grown police officer not to need sensitivity training from the police department. We are all adults you ought to know how to be sensitive to these kids needs. It is getting worse. I fear any day now, some child is going to be shot," said Ellen Atkins, who lives in the Ottawa Hills community.

Dr. Arbulu said they will take the nearly 100 statements provided during the listening sessions into consideration as they determine next steps. Many in the crowd expressed fear that nothing would come from their investigations, but City Commissioner Robert S. Womack said he's not worried.

"We cannot put it on one organization to solve this, but I can tell you they have added a major component to finding the relations we are looking for, to bring some of the atrocities into the light, to educate the community -- and I am very proud that they did show up today," Womack said.

Anyone with an interaction with GRPD is encouraged to submit a written statement by Friday, April 5. All statements can be sent to Community Engagement Liaison Gwendolyn Moffitt at MoffittG@Michigan.gov.

