MINNEAPOLIS — Spartans fans Ross and Morgan Maltby got a special surprise Friday: Tom Izzo announced the gender of their baby.

At the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the couple came down from the stands and approached Izzo with a sign that read: "Izzo's help needed! Future Spartan gender inside" with an arrow pointing at a envelope.

Ross Maltby tweeted on Thursday that the couple planned to find out while at a dinner reservation, but once they found out MSU was going to be in town they changed their plans.

In a video tweeted by NCAA March Madness, Izzo opens the envelope and takes out a picture of a sonogram, which had the gender written on it.

"It's a boy" he yells out, and the camera shows MSU players also cheering for the couple. Izzo and Cassius Winston gave the Maltbys a hug.

Watch the moment here:

The Spartans are scheduled to face Texas Tech in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET.

