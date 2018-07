GRAND RAPIDS (WZZM)- We've been telling you about various restaurants who have been dropping the use of straws to be eco-friendly.

Bier Distillery has been working to get rid of plastic for almost a year and owner Joel Bierling is here to talk about an alternative ---hay straws. They are sustainable biodegradable straws that aren't made of plastic or waxed paper.

For more information, https://www.haystraws.com/

