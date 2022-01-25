It's National Plan For Vacation Day

Plan For Vacation Day is an annual reminder for Americans to book their travel reservations early. Nearly every camping site at Muskegon State Park is already taken.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — January isn't even over and already prime camping sites at Muskegon State Park for the Fourth of July are reserved. In fact, nearly every camping site at the park is taken.

"We're already booked up," said Muskegon State Park Supervisor Greg Sherburn.

Michigan State Park and harbor reservations can be made six-months before an arrival date.

"In the busier parks and on holiday weekends, that's important because if you are not on the ball, you're probably not going to get a spot," Sherburn said. "If you were to book today, six-months out would put you at the end of July."

Book reservations early, that's the message from the U.S. Travel Association on National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD), celebrated on the last Tuesday in January.

The day is a reminder to Americans to plan their vacation days for the whole year at the start, and inspire them to use those days to travel to and within the United States.

After nearly two years of pandemic stress and fatigue, NPVD is an opportunity for Americans to look ahead for a time to relax.

Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, adds, “Research shows that 'paid time off' is the second most important employee benefit an employer can offer, after health insurance benefits. Too often, employees don’t take the time to plan their trips, so this benefit is wasted. With all of the exciting city experiences and awesome natural areas to choose from, it’s never too early to plan your getaway in Pure Michigan.”

A new study from Destination Analysts, commissioned by U.S. Travel Association, reveals that Americans who plan out their paid time off take more time off to travel, but one-quarter of American households don’t take this simple step.

"A quarter of us didn't use all of our vacation time," said Lorenz. "How crazy is that? If you plan it, you'll do it."

According to Destination Analysts, more than two-thirds of American workers feel at least moderately burned out and 13% are extremely burned out.

"Just the pure joy of anticipating that travel experience brings us happiness," Lorenz added. "It's going to be a busy year, the earlier that you make your bookings the better. Take away all that stress and just have a great time right here in Pure Michigan."

