WYOMING, Mich.- In 2014, a tornado devastated many areas in Kent County including a dog training and boarding center in Wyoming.

Much of The Well-Mannered Dog Center was destroyed and it took an entire year to rebuild and get the business back up and running. Now, three years later, the center still has not been able to recoup some of the damage.

"I have to vacate at least by August 31 or before," The Well-Mannered Dog Center owner Kathryn Snyder said. "Our lease cannot be extended for the year that i was down in the tornado."

In July of 2014, a tornado hit the facility while Snyder and the 30 dogs were inside. Fortunately, they all escaped without injury, but the same couldn't be said for the facility.

"It went totally to the foundation, and there was a lot of problems in construction, it was over a year," Snyder said.

Since the tornado, Snyder said her taxes and insurance rates nearly tripled.

"I have battled it since i came back up, and I'm really close but you run out of time," Snyder said.

The facility technically closed on Tuesday, when the last prospective buyer backed out. She's continuing to search for another location, because she's determined to keep the business in business.

"The tornado couldn't keep me down neither can running out of a lease," Snyder said.

She wants to make certain all her clients understand the decision had nothing to do with them.

"I just feel like like I let everyone down, and I didn't really mean too," Snyder said.

Snyder say she either needs buyer to purchase this business or another space equipped for dogs.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

