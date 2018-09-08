JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville Beach Police officer, identified as William Eierman, is in stable condition after he was shot twice outside the Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach Wednesday night.

Eierman, a 16-year veteran with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department (JBPD), and the suspect, identified as Jovan Sisljagic, were both taken to Memorial Hospital following the shooting. Eierman is expected to make a full recovery, according to Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham, who visited the officer and his family in the hospital.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department (JBPD) said Sisljagic first shot at a K9 officer-marked car while it was driving westbound on Shetter Avenue around 9:48 p.m. As soon as the K9 officer confronted him behind Jimmy Hula's on Shetter Avenue, Sisljagic shot at the officer, which caused the K9 officer to return fire.

Sisljagic took off east on Beach Boulevard and he was encountered by several other officers. Police said more gunfire was exchanged, which resulted in another marked vehicle shot.

Sisljagic continued to run toward the Waffle House on Third Street and Beach Boulevard where he was encountered by Eierman in the parking lot.

Gunfire was exchanged and police say Eierman was struck twice, once in the leg and once in the pelvic region. Sisljagic was also shot three times: once in the foot, once in the shoulder and he was grazed by the side of his body.

JBPD said during a press conference Thursday that Eierman was in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital in a few days.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation of this shooting.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Gov. Rick Scott both took to Twitter to express their concern and support for the police officers.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said via Twitter they are praying for the officer's recovery.

