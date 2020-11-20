James asks for delay in vote certification

The republican is behind Sen. Gary Peters by more than 90,000 votes. He wants a two week delay in certification.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The race for Michigan's senate seat in Washington has also been certified in all 83 counties. But, the man who lost is still not conceding.

Republican John James is asking that the State Board of Canvassers wait two weeks to certify the results, so more review can be done. They're set to do so on Monday. James lost to Gary Peters by more than 90,000 votes. But, James points to alleged irregularities during counting in Detroit on election night. Though, no proof has ever been put forward.

In his letter to the Board of Canvassers, James says he is interested in protecting the integrity of the elections. He also says he is willing to accept the will of the people when it is established.

