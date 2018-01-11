You've likely heard the Pearl Jam song "Jeremy."

What you might not know is that the story behind the song happened right here in North Texas.

Jeremy Delle was 15 years old on Jan. 8, 1991, when he walked into his English class at Richardson High School and committed suicide in front of a room full of other students. Over the last 27 years, Jeremy's mother has not spoken publicly about her son's death – until now.

WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre sat down with Jeremy's mother to learn how she coped with her son's suicide. And we also sat down with a former classmate of Jeremy's to learn how his suicide – which she witnessed – left and impact on her.

Watch the full story in the video above.

