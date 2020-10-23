Peter Secchia's wife Joan Secchia hospitalized with COVID-19

Days following her husband's death, Joan Secchia has been hospitalized with coronavirus.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Joan Secchia, wife of the late Grand Rapids businessman and philanthropist, Peter Secchia, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the family says Joan Secchia's symptoms are not severe and that she is steadily improving. It's expected she will be released from the hospital in the coming days.

Peter Secchia died Wednesday after battling health issues and then contracting COVID-19. He was 83 years old.

