Q&A: Joe Farrington is an anti-Trump, socially liberal Republican running for Congress

A one-on-one interview with Joe Farrington, a Republican who doesn't support Trump and is running for U.S. Congress.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Joe Farrington is one of five Republicans competing in a primary race for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, currently represented by Justin Amash.

This week, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is doing one-on-one interviews with each of the Republican candidates competing in the Aug. 4 primary. Tuesday's is with Farrington.

This teacher and bar owner, unlike the other Republicans in the race, sets himself apart by being a critic of President Donald Trump. He calls himself a fiscal conservative and a social moderate who also recently took the stage at an anti-racism and police brutality protest in Grand Rapids.

Here are a few of the questions asked:

NICK: What is the biggest issue facing the 3rd District?

FARRINGTON: Representation. Having somebody that is working class, having somebody that isn't going to be bought and paid for by special interests.

NICK: Would you vote for another direct-aid COVID stimulus package right now?

FARRINGTON: For the American people, yes. For big business and special interests and super mega-churches? They don't need government bailout money. They don't need government welfare.

NICK: When you hear the phrase Black Lives Matter, what do you think of?

FARRINGTON: I'm going down to Rosa Parks Circle tomorrow (Wednesday). I got business cards. When I say I represent everybody, I represent everybody. The phrase Black Lives Matters is not about 'all lives matter.' It's about the fact that representation has primarily been focused on white middle-aged men of power and wealth and money.

NICK: How do you plan to win a GOP primary going against President Trump when he has 90% support in the party?

FARRINGTON: Because I have data. In the 2016 primary, he was third in the Third District. He wasn't good for us then. He's not good for us now.

NICK: How do convince Justin Amash supporters that you're the right one to succeed him?

FARRINGTON: For those that want transparency, representation, to hear somebody say, 'we got a bad player here,' I'm gonna be that guy.

NICK: Are you a pro-choice Republican?

FARRINGTON: You're absolutely right. Even in 1976, the first time the abortion debate was ever mentioned in the Republican Party, they said it should be a moral and individual decision. And they left it at that. I think that stands true to this day.

The other candidates in the race are Lynn Afendoulis, Peter Meijer, Tom Norton and Emily Rafi. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat, Hillary Scholten in November.

Watch the full interview here:

