GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - John Ball Zoo continues to move forward to enhance the zoo experience and surrounding areas, and the next step is a new playground.

Officials are holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. Special guests include Father Robert Sirico of Sacred Heart Academy and Parish, John Ball Zoo CEO Peter D'Arienzo and leaders from Kent County, the City of Grand Rapids and the John Ball Zoo area neighborhood.

All guests will have access to the playground without the need for adaptation or specialized design. It will also include sensory features for those with visual impairments.

The playground will be located on the southeast side of John Ball Zoo's park near Sacred Heart Academy.

John Ball Zoo

