Herbie, a 20-year resident of John Ball Zoo, passes

Herbie celebrated his 37th birthday just weeks ago. He was a member of the JBZ's penguin flock for almost 20 years, known for his rare white plumage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo has announced the passing of one of their Magellanic penguins. Herbie, a longtime resident of the penguin enclosure, was known for his rare white plumage.

Herbie celebrated his 37th birthday just weeks ago. He was a member of the Zoo's penguin flock for almost 20 years.

Herbie came to the John Ball Zoo from SeaWorld San Diego in 2002, where he was a father to two chicks. Once he arrived in Grand Rapids, he fathered four more and became a grandparent.

One of his sons, Friend, is staying at another institution, helping the species in a breeding flock and carrying on Herbie's lineage, JBZ said.

Following his birthday, Herbie's health declined quickly. The Zoo made the difficult decision to perform a humane euthanasia, officials said.

"Herbie will be greatly missed, but we were lucky to have so many years with him," JBZ said in a Facebook post, "Thank you to our veterinary and animal care staff for taking such good care of our old boy."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.