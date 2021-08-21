John Ball Zoo mourns death of first Canada lynx

Norrie was 4 years old and came to the zoo in 2018. She was euthanized after a long battle with cancer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo announced Saturday that the zoo's female Canada lynx, named Norrie, has died after a battle with cancer.

Zoo officials say Norrie was first diagnosed in April when a mass was found in her spleen. The mass was removed and Norrie began a chemotherapy plan. While she initially responded well to the treatment, Norrie's condition continued to worsen, and the cancer no longer responded to therapy. Her vet team made the decision to euthanize her.

Norrie was 4 years old and came to the zoo in February of 2018. She was the zoo's first Canada lynx. In 2020, Norrie gave birth to the zoo's first lynx cub as part of the Canada Lynx Species Survival Plan, and the zoo says Norrie was a "phenomenal first-time mother."

Norrie had a "distinct" personality, according to the zoo, as well as keepers that she favored. John Ball Zoo is asking people to keep those who cared for and worked with Norrie in their thoughts.

