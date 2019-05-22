GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo is welcoming two new friends to the habitat.

It's not Toucan Sam, but it sure looks like him!

Toucans are found in South America, but the male and female pair came from San Diego and Texas. The male is 11-months-old and the female is two.

"With the age of the male, they're not usually sexually matured until two or three years old, so not this year but maybe next year or the year after, we're hoping to put a nice big nesting cavity in for them and hopefully have some baby toucans," John Ball Zoo curator Dan Hemmann said.

You can find them in the South America Boardwalk section of the zoo.

John Ball Zoo needs your help in deciding on their names. They have a poll on their Facebook page to vote.

John Ball Zoo Hello, my name is _______. Now is your chance to fill in the blank! Our two new toco toucans need names, and we want your help. Our staff picked their top choices out of guest suggestions, and now...

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.