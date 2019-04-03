GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — While it still feels like winter in West Michigan, spring is on the way. That means opening day for John Ball Zoo is soon.

The start of the zoo's season is Saturday, March 9.

In addition to the existing animals guests can see, John Ball Zoo will also be adding a number of new animals throughout the season. On opening day, visitors to the zoo can see Joanna, a six-banded armadillo, and a giant pacific octopus.

Until temperatures are consistently warm enough overnight and throughout the day, some animals adapted to warmed climates may not be outdoors. However, cold-loving animals will be viewable outside.

Guests can visit the zoo on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo will then be open daily until Nov. 3. It is still shoulder season for the zoo, which means tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children and children under 1 are free.

More information about hours and admission can be seen on the zoo's website.

