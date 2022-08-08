Former WZZM News Director passes away

John “Jack” Lawrence Hogan served as the News Director for WZZM for 25 years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former WZZM News Director, John “Jack” Lawrence Hogan, 89, died at his home in Clermont, Florida on August 4, 2022.

Hogan led WZZM’s national award-winning news team for a quarter-century.

A well-respected leader among journalists, Jack was elected by his peers to serve as president of the Radio-Television News Directors Association (now the Radio Television Digital News Association).

After leaving WZZM, he was hired as an assistant manager for the City of Grand Rapids. Jack loved people – and people loved Jack.

Rather than retire in later years, he happily worked as a greeter at a Meijer store. On his job application, he listed two personal references: owner Fred Meijer and former President Gerald Ford.

Eventually, Jack moved to Florida, where he was elected to serve on the Clermont City Council. He made friends wherever he went and maintained many of those relationships over the years.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie, his son, Scott, his daughter, Kristin and several grandchildren. He is fondly remembered by his colleagues for his sound news judgement, his engaging personality and his ability to attract, develop and retain great talent.