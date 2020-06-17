John James on police reform: transparency, data and training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The GOP-led U.S. Senate released a proposal for police reform on Wednesday.
It does not include full bans on chokeholds or no-knock warrants.
Republican senate candidate John James told 13 On Your Side anchor Nick LaFave that he hasn't had the chance yet to look at today's proposal by the GOP-led senate. So, he couldn't comment specifically.
But he did speak about his experience both as a black man and a military officer, and how those things would impact his decision-making if he defeats democratic incumbent, Senator Gary Peters.
