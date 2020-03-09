John Kerry says extreme left won't control Biden presidency

The former Secretary of State also says every day of a campaign is a cognitive test.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many moderate republicans considering Joe Biden because they don't like President Trump are pausing, because they're afraid that the far left part of the democratic party is gaining more influence.

This week, Senator Ed Markey fended off a primary from a Kennedy in Massachusetts, in large part, because he had help from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who labels herself a Democratic-Socialist. I asked former Secretary of State John Kerry about moderate fears over the hard left earlier today.

Kerry said, "AOC's voice is important. She's one member of Congress. But those ideas are going to be pounded through the entire Congress. There is no way that one group or one faction or one side is going to pass everything in the senate any more than the hard right republicans. And Joe Bide has been very vocal that he's going to be a president for all the American people."

You can watch our entire interview below.

