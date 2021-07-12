Judge blocks Ottawa County drone ban

A lakeshore judge says the ban would be too hard to enforce, as each municipality has different rules on drones.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A lakeshore judge has ruled a ban on drones at Ottawa County parks is not enforceable.

Judge Karen Miedema issued an injunction late last month, ordering a halt to the policy.

The rule required drone operators to get a permit from the county.

Judge Miedema says Michigan law does not allow local communities to regulate drones.

Pilots are allowed to fly a drone as long as they follow federal guidelines.

"We need a framework that keeps all the rules the same across the state, not a little patchwork where every municipality has different rules. It gets too confusing and too impossible to not break the rules," said Jason Harrison, president of the Michigan Coalition of Drone Operators.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Ottawa County's counsel for comment but have not yet heard back.

