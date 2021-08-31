Judge blocks Western Michigan's vaccine mandate for athletes

Western Michigan University cannot enforce the COVID-19 vaccine requirement on four female soccer players who sued.

A judge has blocked Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on four female soccer players who sued, ruling they are likely to prevail on claims it violates their religious rights.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Grand Rapids issued the temporary restraining order Tuesday, the school’s deadline for athletes to get an initial shot or be unable to compete.

He scheduled a hearing for Sept. 9.

Also Tuesday, the leaders of two Michigan public health associations issued an open letter urging community leaders to back local officials who have been threatened over ordering masks in schools.

