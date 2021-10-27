x
Judge clears path for recall campaign of Michigan officials over COVID-19 bonuses

The recall campaign is against three Michigan county officials who gave themselves bonuses with federal COVID-19 money before public outcry caused a reversal.
Credit: andranik123 - stock.adobe.com

CORUNNA, Mich. — A judge has cleared the way for a recall campaign against three Michigan county officials who gave themselves bonuses with federal COVID-19 money before public outcry caused a reversal.

The three officials in Shiawassee County had filed an appeal over the recall petition language, but a judge says those appeals were full of errors. 

The decision means signatures can be gathered to try to force a recall election next year against Jeremy Root, Cindy Garber and John Plowman. 

The Republicans serve on the county Board of Commissioners. Shiawassee mostly is a rural county between Lansing and Flint.

