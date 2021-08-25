Judge defends how South Haven pier shooter's earlier case was handled

Controversy surrounds the handling of Aidan Ingalls' previous case when he plotted an attack on Paw Paw High School.

A judge in southwestern Michigan is defending the work of a fellow judge after a young man with a juvenile criminal record randomly shot two people on the South Haven pier on Friday afternoon.

Nineteen-year-old Aidan Ingalls was recently released from court supervision, three years after he was accused of plotting an attack on Paw Paw High School, which he attended.

Ingalls last week shot and killed Chuck Skuza and critically injured his wife at the South Haven beach pier. Ingalls then killed himself.

The pair were retirees who loved walking on the beach.

Critics, including Van Buren County law enforcement officers, say Van Buren County Judge Jeffrey Dufon mishandled Ingalls' earlier case by not treating him as an adult in the court system. But Chief Judge Kathleen Brickley says there was no appeal or objection at the time.

