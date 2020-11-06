Judge gives time to LGBT rights drive, won't cut signatures

The judge declined to reduce the 340,000-signature requirement to 127,000.

A Michigan judge is giving an LGBT rights ballot drive more time to collect signatures due to coronavirus restrictions but is refusing its request to slash the number of signatures to make the November ballot.

Wednesday's ruling from Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens means a 69-day period won't count as part of a 180-day window in which Fair and Equal Michigan’s petitions must be gathered.

The judge declined to reduce the 340,000-signature requirement to 127,000.

The ballot committee’s proposal would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.