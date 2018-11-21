A federal judge in Detroit ordered on Tuesday the release of Iraqi immigrants detained whom the U.S. wants to deport, a decision hailed by immigrant advocates as a victory.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith said the U.S. government misled him, writing "the law is clear that the Federal Government cannot indefinitely detain foreign nationals while it seeks to repatriate them, when there is no significant likelihood of repatriation in the reasonably foreseeable future. This principle emanates from our Constitution’s core value of rejecting arbitrary restraints on individual liberty."

By Dec. 20, the government has to release about 110 Iraqi immigrants in prison, according to the ruling. Many of the Iraqi detainees are Christian and so being released in time for the Christmas holidays after being separated from their families is significant, advocates say.

"This is a huge win, a really big deal for us," said Nadine Kalasho, an attorney with Code Legal Aid, which helped file a lawsuit last year against the U.S. government by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and others opposing the Iraqi detentions. "The families have been suffering. ... Being behind bars has taken a huge toll."

In a statement on the judge's ruling, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said: "ICE is reviewing the judge’s order and will determine the appropriate next steps, pending decisions by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit on related appeals filed by the government on two previous preliminary injunctions ordered by this court."

In his decision, Judge Goldsmith blasted the U.S. government for what he said were "demonstrably false statements to the Court designed to delay the proceedings."

Goldsmith agreed with the ACLU, which had accused the U.S. of misleading the court about its supposed agreement with Iraq's government in 2017 to repatriate the Iraqi detainees. The U.S. government had maintained it had reached an agreement, but Goldsmith cited the work of a researcher who said the "Iraqi government has long opposed forced repatriation of its nationals for principled, practical, and political reasons."

Goldsmith wrote that "the Government has acted ignobly in this case, by failing to comply with court orders, submitting demonstrably false declarations of Government officials, and otherwise violating its litigation obligations — all of which impels this Court to impose sanctions."

University of Michigan law professor Margo Schlanger, an attorney for the ACLU who helped with the case, said in a statement: “It is appalling that ICE lied to the Court, and even more appalling that it did so in order to keep people wrongfully incarcerated. The Court made it absolutely clear that it will not tolerate such misconduct, and that ICE cannot simply lock people up and throw away the key.”

Last year in June, federal immigration agents swept across Michigan and arrested many Iraqi immigrants with criminal records, some of them for minor crimes like marijuana possession decades ago.

Others had more serious crimes, such as murder. The U.S. wanted to deport the Iraqi nationals, saying it had reached an agreement with Iraq's government to send them back to Iraq. The ACLU maintains there is no such agreement.

The U.S. wanted to deport about 1,400 Iraqi immigrants with criminal records, saying they pose threats to the security of the U.S. and also already had final orders of deportation issued by immigration authorities. The ACLU and others then filed a lawsuit against the U.S. seeking to halt their deportation, and free them.

Out of the 1,400, about 300 were arrested by ICE agents and detained in raids that unnerved Iraqi-American communities, said ACLU attorney Miriam Auckerman. Many of them were Christian and were from families who had supported President Donald Trump, believing he would help Iraqi Christians. They say they would face persecution if forced to go back to Iraq, where they are a minority.

Out of the roughly 300 detained, many were released on bond after Judge Goldsmith issued a ruling in January. About 110 remained in jail. The ACLU said they faced pressure from authorities to go back to Iraq and some faced bigoted remarks while in jail.

While the 110 will be released by Dec. 20, they still face potential deportation.

The U.S. can request exemptions to the releases, Judge Goldsmith ruled, but there must be a "strong special justification."

Contact Niraj Warikoo: nwarikoo@freepress.com or 313-223-4792. Follow him on Twitter @nwarikoo

© 2018 Detroit Free Press