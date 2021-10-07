x
Judge rebukes Jan. 6 defendant, sentences him to time served

A Michigan man who called Jan. 6 the "best day ever" is being released from jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 21, 2016, file photo Judge Amy Berman Jackson attends at an awards breakfast for pro bono counsel at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, assailed the false claims of election fraud pushed by former President Donald Trump and his supporters as she sentenced a member of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to time served, saying the Michigan man “placed his trust in someone who repaid that trust by lying to him.” (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan man who called Jan. 6 the "best day ever" is being released from jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Karl Dresch he was an "enthusiastic participant" in an effort to subvert the will of the voters. 

Dresch is being released from jail since he has already served the six-month maximum sentence for the misdemeanor offense. 

Later Wednesday, two other Jan. 6 defendants were also sentenced, and avoided jail time. Jessica Bustle was ordered to serve two months in home confinement and her husband Joshua Bustle received one month home confinement.

