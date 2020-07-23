Judge releases Michigan man due to racial justice work

The March With Terry walk gained a following online and midway through Willis' journey his childhood friend from Michigan, Anthony Brown, wanted to join.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The death of George Floyd inspired Terry Willis to leave his Alabama home.

"Watching that video inspired me to do something. I decided to walk a thousand miles from Huntsville, Alabama to the exact location where George Floyd was murdered," says Willis.

The March With Terry walk gained a following online and midway through Willis' journey his childhood friend from Michigan, Anthony Brown, wanted to join.

But there was one problem, Anthony was on parole after serving time for fraud and identity theft charges.

"We knew he was on parole, we knew he couldn't leave the city or the state so we called his parole officer and we told him what I was doing, his parole officer was aware of who I was and he told us no. So Anthony decided to leave anyway because he believed in the cause," says Willis.

After finishing the walk in Minneapolis, Terry and a group of supporters accompanied Anthony back to Michigan where he was taken into custody earlier this week. On Wednesday he faced a Federal Judge in Grand Rapids.

"Judge Green made it clear that he was aware at least that Mr. Brown was trying to be a part of a very important movement and very important demonstration in this country," says Brown's attorney Heath Lynch.

The Judge released Anthony Brown from custody.

"If we want to we can support each other and the fact that we did and this man just walked out....I mean it's amazing," says Willis.

