Judge sets March trial for 5 men in Michigan governor plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge has set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set the new date Monday after defense lawyers seeking more time to prepare asked him to postpone an October trial. Federal prosecutors didn't object last week.

The government said the five men were upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan.

They've pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.

