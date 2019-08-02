13 ON YOUR SIDE's longtime evening anchor Juliet Dragos will be back on the air on Monday, Feb. 11.

Juliet had shoulder surgery on Nov. 23, and she has been off the air recovering since then. Dr. Thomas Matelic from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan repaired the torn rotator cuff on her left shoulder.

Juliet has been the weeknight evening anchor at 13 ON YOUR SIDE since 1991.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.